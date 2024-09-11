Trump Says Biden Has A Secret Animosity Toward Kamala Harris Because He Was Forced To Drop Out: 'He Hates Her. He Can't Stand Her'

On Tuesday, during the first and probably the final presidential debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, the ex-President alleged that Joe Biden harbors a secret animosity toward the Vice President.

What Happened: During the debate, Trump said that Biden has a hidden resentment towards Harris, his successor as the Democratic presidential nominee.

He said “They threw [Biden] out of office. And you know what? I give you a little secret. He hates her. He can stand her.”

Why It Matters: Biden and Harris faced off during the Democratic primaries for the 2020 election, where they had several heated exchanges on stage before joining forces on the Democratic ticket that year.

After the calls for Biden to step down from his candidacy increased, the President announced his decision to not seek re-election in the 2024 race. At the time, he stated that he would focus on fulfilling his duties as President for the rest of his term.

Last month, Biden endorsed Vice President Harris for the presidency at the Democratic National Convention (DNC). He praised Harris’s accomplishments and potential and supported her economic agenda.

At the time, Biden also referred to Trump saying, “Crime will keep going down when we put a prosecutor in the Oval Office instead of a convicted felon," referring to Trump.

