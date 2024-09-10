Chuck Schumer To Journalist Evan Gershkovich Held By Russia: 'You Stood Strong During Your Brutal And Wrongful Detention'

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) expressed his admiration for journalist Evan Gershkovich, who recently returned to the U.S. after a wrongful detention in Russia.

What Happened: On Tuesday, Schumer posted about his meeting with Gershkovich on X, praising the journalist’s resilience during his detention. He wrote, “You stood strong during your brutal and wrongful detention by Putin. You defended journalism and freedom of the press. We are so proud you're home.”

I was so honored to get to meet today with Evan Gershkovich to help welcome him back to the United States of America.



To Evan: You stood strong during your brutal and wrongful detention by Putin. You defended journalism and freedom of the press. We are so proud you're home. pic.twitter.com/L6OBY3kobE — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) September 11, 2024

Gershkovich, a reporter for the Wall Street Journal, was arrested in 2023 and sentenced to 18 years in prison by a Russian court on espionage charges, with no evidence provided. His trial was widely criticized as a sham, including by his employer and President Joe Biden.

Why It Matters: Gershkovich’s detention and subsequent trial drew international attention and condemnation. His employer, the Wall Street Journal, and other international bodies called for his release, describing his trial as a sham and his detention as wrongful.

In a significant development, Gershkovich was released as part of a major prisoner exchange between the U.S. and Russia. His return to the U.S. was seen as a triumph for press freedom and a testament to the resilience of journalists working under challenging conditions.

