WSJ Reporter Evan Gershkovich Gets 18-Year Sentence In Russia: Employer Calls Trial A 'Sham'

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich has been sentenced to 18 years in prison in a Russian trial denounced by his employer and President Joe Biden.

What Happened: The Journal reported that Gershkovich, who was arrested in 2023, was sentenced by a Russian court to 18 years in prison following a secret trial. Russia accused the American-born journalist of espionage while providing no evidence.

"This disgraceful, sham conviction comes after Evan has spent 478 days in prison, wrongfully detained, away from his family and friends, prevented from reporting, all for doing his job as a journalist," Almar Latour, publisher of The Wall Street Journal, and Editor in Chief Emma Tucker said in a statement. "We will continue to do everything possible to press for Evan's release and to support his family."

Biden offered a similar rebuke of Russian authorities in a statement published Friday.

“As I have long said and as the UN also concluded, there is no question that Russia is wrongfully detaining Evan. Journalism is not a crime,” the president said. “We will continue to stand strong for press freedom in Russia and worldwide, and stand against all those who seek to attack the press or target journalists.”

Why it Matters: John J. Sullivan, former ambassador to Russia, told the Journal that Gershgovich was likely detained as a preliminary move to set up a prisoner swap.

A deal between the U.S. and Russia could bring Gershkovich home if the U.S. returns an imprisoned Russian. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that a deal could be made in a February interview.

Tensions between Russia and the Western world have escalated since the country invaded Ukraine in 2022.

The U.S. and Russia agreed to a prisoner swap that year; the U.S. exchanged Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout for wrongfully detained WNBA player Brittney Griner.

Photo by Michael Parulava on Unsplash