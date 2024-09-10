Those eSim-Only iPhone 16 Models Remain Exclusive To US Market, Rest Of The World Still Gets The Physical Sim Option

In a move that maintains its previous strategy, Apple continues to restrict its eSIM-only iPhone 16 models with 5G mmWave to the U.S. market.

What Happened: Apple first incorporated eSIM-only versions into its product line with the iPhone 14 and has sustained this approach with the iPhone 16. The eSIM-only models, which do not have a SIM tray, are the only ones to support 5G mmWave, a technology that facilitates high wireless speeds and ultra-low latency cellular communication, reported 9to5Mac on Monday.

However, 5G mmWave has its drawbacks. Its signal can only be transmitted over shorter distances and often cannot penetrate glass or trees, making it typically unavailable indoors. This has led to low adoption rates, especially outside the US.

Despite the advantages of eSIM, such as enhanced security, the uptake of this technology has been sluggish in some countries, with many wireless carriers still not offering support. Consequently, Apple has not extended the 5G mmWave and eSIM-only iPhone to other nations.

Why It Matters: Apple unveiled the iPhone 16 series at the "Glowtime" event, as reported by Benzinga. The new series is “designed for Apple Intelligence from the ground up,” according to CEO Tim Cook.

The iPhone 16 series features Apple’s new A18 chip with a 30% speed boost and introduces Apple Intelligence in beta. The standard models have 6.1 and 6.7-inch screens, a 48MP camera, and improved gaming performance. The Pro models come with larger displays, A18 Pro chip, 5x telephoto lens, and new color options like Gold and Titanium. Prices start at $799, with availability from Sept. 20.

However, the hardware upgrades of the iPhone 16 received mixed reviews. Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk found them lackluster.

