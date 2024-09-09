What's Going On With Oracle Stock?

Oracle Corporation ORCL shares are on watch Monday ahead of the company’s first-quarter earnings set to be released after the closing bell.

The Details:

Investors will be watching Oracle's cloud service revenue amid growing AI demand and previously announced deals with OpenAI and Google. Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings of $1.32 per share on revenue of $13.23 billion, according to estimates from Benzinga Pro.

Read Next: What’s Going On With Coinbase Stock Today?

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Oracle stock has gained over 20% in the last 12 months and is trading above its 50-day moving average of $138.64. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via Pacer Funds Pacer Data And Digital Revolution ETF TRFK and IShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF IGV.

ORCL Stock Prediction 2024:

When buying a stock for a longer time horizon, it is important for investors to assess where they think the stock is headed in the future.

When mapping a stock's future trajectory, investors should consider factors including the future earnings expectations and expected performance against a benchmark.

Oracle's revenue has grown at an average rate of 7.12% annually over the past 5 years. The average 1-year price target from analysts is $149.74, representing an expected 5.81% upside in 2025.

While past performance is not a guarantee of future results, investors should also look at a stock's historical performance when compared to both a benchmark index and the company's peers. Shares of Oracle have seen an annualized return of 18.35%, outperforming the S&P500 index by 11.98%. This compares to 17.63% growth in the overall Information Technology sector. Oracle has a beta of 1.15.

ORCL Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Oracle shares are down 0.47% at $142.47 at the time of publication Monday.

Read Also:

Image: Shutterstock