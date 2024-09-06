Roaring Kitty Posts Again: What's Going On With GameStop, AMC, Chewy Stocks?

GameStop Corporation GME and AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. AMC shares are trading higher on heavy volume Friday after the Roaring Kitty account returned with a new post on X after a hiatus.

The Details:

Roaring Kitty, posted another cryptic message on X with an image of characters from Toy Story with the dog's face superimposed. Some are speculating that the post could be a reference to Chewy, Inc. CHWY stock in which Keith Gill had previously revealed a large position.

Roaring Kitty's most recent post before Friday's was on June 27 when the account posted a picture of the same dog face causing speculation about a potential investment. Gill later revealed a 6.6% stake in Chewy.

GameStop and AMC shares spiked immediately following the social media post at 12:00 p.m. ET. Chewy shares saw a sharp decline at the same time, but have since recovered.

GME, AMC, CHWY Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, GameStop shares are up 3.39% at $23.15, AMC Entertainment shares are up 1.05% at $4.78 and Chewy shares are up 0.57 at $26.31 at the time of publication Friday.

