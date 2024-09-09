What's Going On With GameStop Stock Ahead Of Earnings?

GameStop Corporation GME shares are trading higher Monday. The company is set to report its second-quarter financial results after Tuesday's closing bell.

The Details:

Analysts expect GameStop to report quarterly losses of 9 cents per share on revenue of $895.67 million, according to estimates from Benzinga Pro. GameStop shares have experienced volatility surrounding earnings, historically, and Tuesday's release may also drive price movements and volume in the stock.

GameStop shares gained nearly 7% Friday after Roaring Kitty returned to the X social media platform and posted an image of characters from "Toy Story" with a dog’s face superimposed. Some investors are speculating that the post could be a reference to Keith Gill potentially closing his position in Chewy, Inc. CHWY.

According to data from Unusual Whales, someone bought $2 million in GameStop call options at 11:42 a.m. ET on Friday. Roaring Kitty then tweeted at 12:00 p.m. ET, and the options trader exited the trade fully for a 35% gain. As traders look towards the upcoming earnings report, the implied move for GameStop is 14.42% which is creating a lot of premium in GameStop options.

GME Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, GameStop shares are up 2.68% at $24.55 at the time of publication Monday.

