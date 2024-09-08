Apple May Discontinue All Three EarPods Models, Including USB-C: Researcher Hints At Target Listing Clue

Retail behemoth Target TGT has reportedly marked all three models of Apple Inc. AAPL EarPods as “Non-Carry Forward.”

What Happened: Over the weekend, a MacRumors contributor took to X, formerly Twitter, and shared this information suggesting a potential discontinuation of all EarPods models including the Lightning, 3.5mm, and USB-C versions.

The USB-C model, launched by Apple in 2023, was part of the company’s shift to USB-C connectors in its iPhone models, aimed at improving compatibility with newer devices.

I am hearing reports that today, Target has listed all 3 models of Apple EarPods (Lightning, 3.5mm, and USB-C) as "Non-Carry Forward" which means these products are soon to be discontinued. pic.twitter.com/IIKPwxqgxa — Aaron (@aaronp613) September 9, 2024

Apple did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comments.

Why It Matters: Apple’s EarPods, recognized for their ergonomic design that accommodates a wide range of users, are now sold separately following the release of the iPhone 12 series.

These devices cater to users who prefer wired headphones that do not require charging.

At the time, Apple's head of environment, Lisa Jackson, said, “We know customers have been accumulating adapters and that producing millions of unneeded adapters consumes resources and adds to our carbon footprint.”

Later, a 2022 report suggested that Apple saved a whopping $6.5 billion by removing chargers and earphones from the packaging of its new iPhones.

Meanwhile, Apple’s annual iPhone launch event, named “Glowtime,” is scheduled to take place on Monday, Sept. 9. The event is expected to showcase a variety of new products, including the highly-anticipated iPhone 16 series and fourth-generation AirPods.

Photo by Sharon Janssens on Unsplash

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.