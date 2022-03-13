 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

No Charger, No EarPods Saves Apple $6.5B: Report

Michael Cohen , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 13, 2022 9:58am   Comments
Share:
No Charger, No EarPods Saves Apple $6.5B: Report

A new report finds that Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) has been able to save $6.5 billion by removing chargers and earphones from the packaging of its new iPhones.

What Happened: Two years ago Apple announced that it would be removing the power adapter and earphones from iPhone boxes in order to cut waste and reduce annual carbon emissions by two million tons, the equivalent of taking 500,000 cars off the road.

At the time, Apple’s head of environment, Lisa Jackson, said: ‘We know customers have been accumulating adapters and that producing millions of unneeded adapters consumes resources and adds to our carbon footprint.’

The company pointed out that by reducing the size of the boxes allows 70% more devices to fit on a shipping pallet.

Since the announcement, Apple is estimated to have shipped 190 million iPhone units. Totaling up the amount of money Apple has saved from this cost-cutting measure and adding the amount of money it saved on shipping comes to £5 billion (or $6.5 billion), according to an analysis by the Daily Mail.

Why It Matters: Critics argue that Apple did not reduce the price of its handsets when it removed the accessories from the iPhone box, and that if the company had passed along the savings, including an estimated 40% reduction in shipping costs, iPhone prices would be lower. Some analysts have calculated that Apple is saving the equivalent of $35 on each iPhone it sells.

An Apple spokesperson responded to the report, saying, "Already carbon neutral for our own operations, we’ve set an ambitious goal to become carbon neutral for our entire supply chain and product usage by 2030 - so every Apple device sold will have net zero carbon impact."

"One of the steps along our path is to reduce the materials used in our products and packaging," the company spokesperson added.

Photo: Courtesy of Marco Verch on Flickr

 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

Tesla Fame's Robot-Run ETF Now Counts Apple As Top Holding — Here Are Its Other Bets
Barron's Latest Picks And Pans: Apple, Dollar Tree, Amazon, Meta, Didi And More
Benzinga Bulls And Bears Of The Past Week: Disney, Uber, Velo3D, Bed Bath & Beyond, Apple, Rivian And More
This Clean Energy Company Has A Better 5-Year Return Than Tesla, Ford, Microsoft, Apple, Disney, Netflix And Amazon
He Called Bitcoin 'Pure Gold': Apple Co-Founder Says BTC Is Going Much Higher
How Apifiny's Trading Network Will Make Crypto Markets 'More Efficient And Healthy'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: iPhone Lisa JacksonNews Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com