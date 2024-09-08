Apple iPhone 16 Leaks: Get Ready For Unmatched Camera Capabilities And Much More

The expected release of Apple Inc. AAPL’s iPhone 16 at its Monday "Glowtime" event has been accompanied by last-minute leaks, hinting at enhanced camera features and a touch-sensitive capture button.

What Happened: A recent report suggests that the iPhone 16 Pro is set to offer 4K video recording at up to 120fps, a significant upgrade from the current iPhone 15 Pro range’s capture speed.

This enhancement will enable users to achieve up to 4x slow-motion effects at the camera's highest resolution.

The report by Forbes also indicates that Apple has been experimenting with 8K video recording on the iPhone 16 Pro. However, this feature may be held back for the iPhone 17 Pro range, as the next iteration is expected to sport a higher-resolution zoom lens.

Details have also surfaced about the iPhone’s new touch-sensitive capture button. This innovative feature, capable of performing different actions based on how it is pressed or slid, is anticipated to transform the way users take photos with their iPhones.

Apple is set to officially announce the iPhone 16 models and other products at its "Glowtime" event, scheduled for Monday at 10 a.m. PT.

Why It Matters: The leaked features of the iPhone 16 Pro suggest that Apple continues to prioritize camera capabilities, a key selling point for its devices.

The introduction of a touch-sensitive capture button could redefine the user experience, offering a more intuitive and versatile way to capture moments.

The potential inclusion of 8K video recording in future models also signifies Apple’s commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements.

These enhancements could help Apple maintain its competitive edge in the fiercely contested smartphone market.

