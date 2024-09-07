Trump Vs Harris: Who Do Russia, Iran And China Favor In 2024 Election? Intelligence Officials Weigh In

U.S. intelligence officials believe that Russia, Iran and China have preferred candidates in this year’s U.S. presidential election. Each of these foreign powers has different views on who would best serve their interests.

What Happened: Russia is attempting to influence voters towards Donald Trump and away from Kamala Harris. On the other hand, Iran has shown a preference for the Democratic nominee.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) has stated that China is less concerned with the presidential race, instead focusing on down-ballot races and candidates that it perceives as a threat to its interests.

According to the ODNI, “Russia, Iran, and China are trying by some measure to exacerbate divisions in U.S. society for their own benefit, and see election periods as moments of vulnerability.” These nations have reportedly increased their election influence efforts ahead of the November 5 election.

"These actors most likely judge that amplifying controversial issues and divisive rhetoric can serve their interests by making the United States and its democratic system appear weak and by keeping the U.S. Government distracted with internal issues instead of pushing back on their hostile behavior in other parts of the world," the readout adds.

While there are no known attempts to directly interfere with the election process, these governments have escalated their influence campaigns and propaganda to shape voter preferences. Russia remains “the most active foreign influence threat,” as per ODNI officials.

Foreign efforts to compromise US political entities have also been observed. Notably, Iranian agents have hacked into Trump campaign data, while China continues to focus on House and Senate contests, a strategy it also employed during the 2022 midterm elections.

Why It Matters: This revelation underscores the ongoing threat of foreign interference in US elections. The intelligence community’s findings highlight the need for increased vigilance and security measures to safeguard the integrity of the electoral process.

The disclosure also provides insight into the geopolitical interests of these foreign powers and their attempts to shape US policy through election influence.

