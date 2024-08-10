Donald Trump: Tim Walz 'Freakish,' Kamala Harris A 'Bumbling Communist Lunatic'

Donald Trump has fired back at Democrats who have called him and running made JD Vance “weird” by labeling his opponents as “freakish.” This comes amidst reports of Trump’s campaign losing momentum.

What Happened: Trump defended Vance, who has been under scrutiny since his nomination for the GOP ticket, with concerns arising among Republicans about his candidacy.

“He’s really stepped up. I said, you got your sea legs, you know, because the first day they were hitting him with a lot of nonsense,” Trump stated.

According to a report by Bloomberg, during a rally in Montana, Trump described Democratic vice-presidential candidate Tim Walz as a “man who’s very freakish.”

Trump also once again called Harris “dumb,” also labeling her a “bumbling, communist lunatic.”

Also Read: Trump Vs. Harris: Latest Survey Indicates Positive Signs For This Candidate

With national polls now indicating Harris in the lead and aiming to secure an advantage in battleground states, Trump has been under pressure to invigorate the race. While Harris has been vigorously campaigning across the country this week, Trump has been leveraging media interviews and an hour-long press conference to regain the spotlight.

Why It Matters: The escalating war of words between Trump and his Democratic rivals underscores the high stakes of the presidential race.

The exchange of insults reflects the intense competition and the strategies employed by both sides to sway public opinion. As the race progresses, the rhetoric is likely to intensify, with each side aiming to gain an edge over the other.

Check This Out:

Lawmakers Made Huge Investments This Year. Get Tips On What They Bought And Sold Ahead Of The 2024 Election With Our Easy-to-Use Tool

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.