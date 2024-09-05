Mark Cuban In SEC? 'Shark Tank' Investor Says He Told Team Harris To Put His Name For Key Role: 'It Needs To Change'

“Shark Tank” investor and owner of the Dallas Mavericks, Mark Cuban, has shown interest in joining the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). He has also proposed the formation of a multilevel business advisory group to the campaign team of Kamala Harris.

What Happened: Cuban told CNBC “Squawk Box” on Thursday that has been in constant communication with Harris’ campaign.

“Two things. One, I told her team, look, put my name in for the SEC; it needs to change. And, two, that I strongly suggested that she put together a multilevel business advisory Group. And they said, once we get past the debate, it is something we’re going to look very strongly at,” he said.

Cuban elaborated that this group should comprise representatives from small, medium, and large businesses, as each has distinct viewpoints and challenges.

While these are merely suggestions, Cuban clarified that he is not promising anything on behalf of the campaign team. However, he mentioned that they are very receptive to his ideas.

"I probably talk to [the Harris campaign] 3, 4 times a week about what's the best approach to taxing the wealthy and increasing revenue and cutting costs for that matter," says investor @mcuban on VP Harris' tax plan: pic.twitter.com/ylrmcGVS02 — Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) September 5, 2024

Why It Matters: Cuban’s interest in the SEC role and his proposal for a business advisory group comes amid his active involvement in the 2024 Presidential race. He has previously expressed support for Harris, after initially backing Donald Trump in 2015. His shift in support was attributed to ethical issues.

In August, Cuban asked his 8 million followers on social media platform X to choose between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump as role models for children. The majority of the half a million responses supported Harris.

Cuban later raised concerns about a discrepancy in his poll results on X, highlighting a significant difference between the number of votes and the recorded engagements.

