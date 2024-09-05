Nvidia, Western Digital And 2 Other Stocks Executives Are Selling

The Nasdaq 100 closed lower during Wednesday's session. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders sell shares, it could be a preplanned sale, or could indicate their concern in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga’s insider transactions platform.

Electronic Arts

The Trade: Electronic Arts Inc. EA Chief People Officer Vijayanthimala Singh sold a total of 1,000 shares at an average price of $151.70. The insider received around $151,700 from selling those shares.

What's Happening: On July 30, Electronic Arts reported first-quarter net bookings of $1.26 billion, down from $1.58 billion in last year's first quarter total of $1.58 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

What Electronic Arts Does: EA is one of the world's largest third-party video game publishers and has transitioned from a console-based video game publisher to the one of the largest publishers on consoles, PC, and mobile.

Rollins

The Trade: Rollins, Inc. ROL Corporate Secretary Elizabeth B Chandler sold a total of 4,685 shares at an average price of $50.74. The insider received around $237,717 from selling those shares.

What's Happening: On July 24, Rollins reported worse-than-expected second-quarter revenue.

What Rollins Does: Rollins is a global leader in route-based pest-control services, with operations spanning North, Central and South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa and Australia.

Western Digital

The Trade: Western Digital Corporation WDC Chief Accounting Officer & SVP-Global Accounting Gene M. Zamiska sold a total of 3,314 shares at an average price of $62.34. The insider received around $206,595 from selling those shares.

What's Happening: On Aug. 15, Evercore ISI Group analyst Amit Daryanani maintained Western Digital with an Outperform and maintained a price target of $85.

What Western Digital Does: Western Digital is a leading vertically integrated supplier of data storage solutions, spanning both hard disk drives and solid-state drives.

NVIDIA

The Trade: NVIDIA Corporation NVDA President and CEO Jen Hsun Huang <a href=”https://www.benzinga.com/sec/insider-trades/”><em> sold a total of 240,000 shares </em></a> at an average price of $115.46. The insider received around $27.6 million from selling those shares.

What's Happening: Volvo Cars announced an expansion of its collaboration with Nvidia Corp. to enhance AI and autonomous driving capabilities, according to a press release on Thursday.

What NVIDIA Does: Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence.

