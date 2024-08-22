Tesla Delays Elon Musk's Timeline Yet Again For Cybertruck FSD Rollout, This Time To September

Tesla Inc TSLA senior executive Ashok Elluswamy said on Wednesday that the company’s full self-driving (FSD) driver assistance technology is expected to be rolled out on its Cybertruck vehicles in September, marking a delay from the previous timeline issued by company CEO Elon Musk.

What Happened: The company will initially start rolling out parking assistance features on the Cybertruck and FSD later as the vehicle “ain’t exactly the easiest vehicle to park,” Elluswamy said on social media platform X.

The initial release of parking assistance features is slated for the end of this week and FSD for September, he added. Elluswamy is the director of autopilot software at Tesla.

Tesla took to X via its Cybertruck profile to mellow the executive’s comment on the angular vehicle’s ease of parking and wrote, “Calling me complicated, ok!”

"Not the easiest vehicle to park"



Calling me complicated, ok! — Cybertruck (@cybertruck) August 21, 2024

Why It Matters: The Cybertruck is Tesla’s latest vehicle offering. The company started delivering it in November and several customers have requested access to FSD technology since.

Musk has previously provided multiple timelines for the rollout of FSD on Cybertruck.

In May, the CEO said that FSD would roll out on Cybertruck in late June with version 12.5 of the FSD software. Version 12.5 started rolling out to Tesla vehicles in July but Cybertruck did not get access as promised.

In late July, Musk said that the stainless steel trucks should get FSD access in August but it seemingly won’t happen even this month.

FSD, Musk has previously said, will enable vehicle autonomy in the future. However, it presently requires active driver supervision.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read More:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock