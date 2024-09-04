Following Trump's Taiwan Remarks, US Envoy Says He Is 'Much More Confident' On Taipei's Defense Efforts Amid China's Aggression

The newly appointed quasi-ambassador from the U.S. to Taiwan, Raymond Greene, has lauded Taiwan’s efforts to bolster its defense capabilities. This comes amid apprehensions over the U.S.’s allegiance to its allies, given the potential of Donald Trump returning to the presidency.

What Happened: Greene, who heads the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), voiced his faith in Taiwan’s defense reforms. He believes these reforms contribute to stability across the Taiwan Strait and the wider security scenario in the Indo-Pacific, Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

"Coming back to Taiwan after three years . . . I am actually much more confident in the effectiveness of both Taiwan and its defence reforms . . . to strengthen cross-strait stability as well as the broader situation of security in the Indo-Pacific," he said.

The AIT has served as the U.S. embassy in Taiwan since 1979, following the termination of diplomatic relations with Taipei by Washington to establish formal ties with Beijing.

Greene’s remarks come at a time when Trump running for president in the upcoming November election has raised concerns in Taiwan and beyond. These concerns revolve around the potential disruption of relationships with allies and partners, and the undermining of their security. In July, Trump proposed that Taiwan should pay the U.S. for its defense commitments.

Despite facing escalating hostility from China, Taiwan has significantly increased defense expenditure, reintroduced conscription for men, and made military training more realistic. Greene also mentioned that the U.S. has made strides in speeding up weapons deliveries to Taiwan in the past half-year.

Why It Matters: The US’s commitment to Taiwan’s defense is of paramount importance, particularly in view of China’s territorial claims over the island. Greene’s reassurances come during a period of uncertainty over the direction of US foreign policy, should Trump regain the presidency. His remarks also underscore the significance of Taiwan’s defense initiatives in maintaining regional stability. This follows Taiwan’s assertion of self-reliance in response to Trump’s criticism and the looming threat of a Chinese invasion.

Furthermore, the potential for high-level dialogue between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping adds another layer of complexity to the situation.

