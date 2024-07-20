Taiwan Asserts Self-Reliance In Wake Of Trump's Criticism: 'We Must Be Prepared To Face A Possible Chinese Invasion'

Loading... Loading...

Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung asserted yesterday that Taiwan must depend on itself for defense and is expected to further boost spending and modernize its military in response to the threat posed by China, following criticism from Donald Trump.

In a recent interview, former President Trump, the Republican candidate facing President Joe Biden in a potential rematch, suggested that Taiwan should reimburse the United States for defense, citing the island’s impact on American semiconductor business.

When asked about Trump’s comments, Lin told foreign reporters in Taipei that “we pay great attention to” them and that the foundation of Taiwan-U.S. relations lies in the bipartisan support that Taiwan receives in the United States, reported Reuters.

“I think everyone has a consensus on the main point, which is the China threat,” said Lin, who assumed his position on May 20 as part of President Lai Ching-te’s cabinet.

While the United States is Taiwan’s foremost international supporter and arms provider, China claims sovereignty over the island.

Despite the absence of formal diplomatic relations, U.S. law mandates support for Taiwan’s defense.

However, unlike its Asian neighbors, Japan and South Korea, Taiwan lacks a formal defense pact with the United States, following the termination of a previous treaty in 1979, when Washington shifted diplomatic recognition to Beijing.

In 2022, Biden drew China’s ire by stating that U.S. forces would defend Taiwan in case of a Chinese invasion, departing from the longstanding U.S. policy of “strategic ambiguity.”

Meanwhile, Taiwan has prioritized defense modernization, including the development of its own submarines.

The government has repeatedly emphasized that the island’s security depends on itself, particularly given Taipei’s diplomatic isolation.

Lin emphasized the importance of Taiwan being mindful of China’s centennial objectives, including achieving a world-class military by 2049, which would mark the 100th anniversary of the People’s Republic of China’s founding.

However, he also stressed that Taiwan should not be constrained by these goals.

“We must be prepared to face a possible Chinese invasion, but we must be united,” Lin said, according to Reuters.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: Shutterstock