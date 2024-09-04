Cathay Pacific's A350 Fleet To Fully Resume Operations By Sep 7

Cathay Pacific Airways has announced that its Airbus SE EADSY A350 fleet will fully resume operations by Sep. 7, following a temporary halt due to an engine component failure.

What Happened: Cathay Pacific Airways stated that its Airbus A350 fleet will be fully operational by Sep. 7. However, the Hong Kong-based airline will cancel an additional 11 regional return flights over the next few days, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

The announcement comes after the flag carrier began inspecting all its Airbus A350 jets following the in-flight failure of an engine component earlier this week. The inspections were initiated to ensure the safety and reliability of the fleet.

Why It Matters: This development is significant in light of recent events. Just a few days prior, Cathay Pacific had identified 15 Airbus A350 planes that required engine part replacements. This was due to the same engine component failure that led to the temporary grounding of the fleet. The airline’s decision to resume operations suggests that the necessary inspections and replacements have been successfully completed, ensuring the safety of its aircraft.

