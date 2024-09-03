Auddia Stock Is Soaring Tuesday: What's Driving The Action?

Auddia Inc AUUD shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company announced it recently launched both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto interfaces for its faidr mobile application.

What To Know: Auddia’s Apple Inc AAPL CarPlay and Android Auto interfaces allow consumers to mirror smartphone entertainment options on the screen of their vehicle’s infotainment system.

“Although our customers have been able to listen to faidr in the car through Bluetooth, the automatic connection and hands-free interface of accessing phone controls through the dash is easier, more convenient, and safer when performed through smartphone mirroring technologies like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto,” said Michael Lawless, CEO of Auddia.

“This integration into Apple CarPlay and Android Auto gives us far more reach within the US radio streaming space than we had with just our smartphone integration.”

In addition to providing access to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Auddia said it plans to pursue direct integrations into vehicle infotainment systems. The company also plans to expand listening options to smart speakers, desktop, home entertainment systems and other platforms.

Finally, Auddia said it expects to announce an AI-assisted music-only AM/FM offering in the fourth quarter. The company’s planned AI-assisted offering will give consumers the choice of listening to their favorite stations without ads or host commentary.

AUUD Price Action: Auddia shares were up 43.8% at $1.22 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Hadrian from Shutterstock.