After Russian President's Ally Slams US For Pavel Durov's Arrest, Kremlin Minister Says Telegram CEO Was 'Too Free' In Running The App: 'He Didn't Listen To Western Advice...'

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov recently highlighted that Telegram CEO Pavel Durov’s ongoing legal woes was his own undoing.

What Happened: Addressing students at MGIMO university, Lavrov stated that Durov’s refusal to heed Western advice on moderating the platform led to his current legal troubles. A French judge recently placed Durov under formal investigation for alleged complicity in illegal activities on Telegram.

“Pavel Durov was too free. He didn’t listen to Western advice on moderating his brainchild,” Lavrov said, as reported by Reuters on Monday.

Durov’s lawyer has earlier dismissed the accusations as “absurd,” emphasizing that Durov should not be held accountable for crimes committed by users on the app, which boasts nearly 1 billion users globally.

Lavrov suggested that the investigation is part of a broader Western strategy to undermine Russia.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that there were no discussions between the Kremlin and Durov, who holds multiple citizenships. Peskov also warned against the situation in France escalating into political persecution.

French President Emmanuel Macron has denied any political motives behind Durov’s detention, despite ongoing accusations.

Why It Matters: The legal troubles of Russian-born Durov began when he was formally charged by a French judge on Aug. 28, 2024. The charges, which include failing to address criminal activities on Telegram, such as money laundering and drug trafficking, have led to significant tensions between Russia and France. Durov, who holds French and Emirati citizenship, was arrested upon arrival at Le Bourget airport outside Paris.

Adding to the complexity, a senior ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the United States of orchestrating Durov’s arrest. Vyacheslav Volodin, Chairman of the State Duma, suggested that the U.S. aims to control Telegram ahead of the upcoming presidential election. This claim, although unsubstantiated, has intensified the geopolitical implications of Durov’s legal issues.

The situation has also drawn attention from the UAE, which has formally requested urgent consular access to Durov. Telegram is headquartered in Dubai.

