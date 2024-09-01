Pop Icons ABBA Challenge Donald Trump's Campaign Over Music Rights

Swedish pop group ABBA has requested that Donald Trump to stop playing their music at his campaign rallies, despite Trump’s team claiming they have the necessary permission.

What Happened: ABBA found out about the unauthorized use of their music and videos at a Trump event through online videos. The band, famous for songs like “Waterloo,” “The Winner Takes It All,” and “Money, Money, Money,” immediately asked for the removal and deletion of such content.

The Trump campaign countered, asserting they had secured a license to play ABBA’s music through an agreement with performing rights organizations BMI and ASCAP.

According to the report by the Associated Press, ABBA is the latest addition to a growing list of artists, including Bruce Springsteen, Rihanna, and Beyoncé, who have previously expressed their displeasure at Trump using their songs at campaign events.

Also Read: Trump Vs Harris: New Polls Reveal This Candidate Is Outperforming In Swing States

The Swedish daily newspaper Svenska Dagbladet reported that ABBA’s music was played at a Trump rally in Minnesota in July.

Read Also

Congress Is Making Huge Investments. Get Tips On What They Bought And Sold Ahead Of The 2024 Election With Our Easy-to-Use Tool

Why It Matters: Despite the artists’ objections, political campaigns do not require express permission to play their songs at rallies if they have obtained a blanket license from ASCAP and BMI.

This has led to a recurring trend of artists finding their music being used at political events without their explicit consent, raising questions about the adequacy of current copyright laws in protecting artists’ rights in such scenarios.

This incident with ABBA and the Trump campaign is yet another example of this ongoing issue.

Read Next:

Kamala Harris Surges Ahead Of Trump In Key States, Young Americans Bank On Harris For Economic Revival

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.