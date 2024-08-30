NBA Legend Stephen Curry Signs 1-Year Extension To Stay With Golden State Warriors Till 2027, Deal Reportedly Valued At $63M

Stephen Curry, the star player of the Golden State Warriors, has extended his contract with the team for another year, ensuring his presence until the 2026-27 season.

What Happened: Curry, a former Kia NBA MVP winner, has signed a one-year extension with the Golden State Warriors. The extension, reportedly valued at approximately $62.6 million, will keep him with the team through the 2026-27 season, the NBA revealed on Friday.

This contract extension follows a four-year, $215 million extension signed about three years ago. This was the second $200 million-plus deal in Curry's career which includes four NBA titles, two Kia NBA MVP awards, and numerous records in team and NBA history.

According to ESPN, Curry is now guaranteed $178 million over the next three years of his Warriors deal and his extension is expected to be signed today.

Why It Matters: With this extension, Curry is now guaranteed about $178 million for the next three seasons. By the end of the 2026-27 season, Curry's on-court earnings will have reached about $532 million, ranking second-most in NBA history, only behind LeBron James' $580 million in player contracts.

Curry’s performance has been consistently impressive. He won a gold medal as a member of Team USA Men’s Basketball at the 2024 Summer Olympics. Last season, Curry averaged 26.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.1 assists while shooting 45% overall and 40.8% on 3-pointers. He led the NBA in clutch scoring and was the recipient of the 2023-24 Kia NBA Clutch Player of the Year award.

The 2023-24 season marked Curry's 15th with the franchise and he was an All-Star for the 10th time in his career. He is the NBA's all-time leader in 3-pointers (made and attempted) and won Finals MVP honors in 2022 after leading Golden State to its most recent championship. His performance also earned him a spot in the top three of NBA 2K25’s Top 10 Player Ratings.

Photo courtesy: Wikimedia