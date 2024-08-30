NBA Legend Stephen Curry Signs 1-Year Extension To Stay With Golden State Warriors Till 2027, Deal Reportedly Valued At $63M

Stephen Curry, the star player of the Golden State Warriors, has extended his contract with the team for another year, ensuring his presence until the 2026-27 season.
What Happened: Curry, a former Kia NBA MVP winner, has signed a one-year extension with the Golden State Warriors. The extension, reportedly valued at approximately $62.6 million, will keep him with the team through the 2026-27 season, the NBA revealed on Friday.
This contract extension follows a four-year, $215 million extension signed about three years ago. This was the second $200 million-plus deal in Curry's career which includes four NBA titles, two Kia NBA MVP awards, and numerous records in team and NBA history.
According to ESPN, Curry is now guaranteed $178 million over the next three years of his Warriors deal and his extension is expected to be signed today.
See Also: Elon Musk Reacts After NASA OIG Says Launcher For Artemis 4 Mission May Cost $2.7B: ‘Holy…’
Why It Matters: With this extension, Curry is now guaranteed about $178 million for the next three seasons. By the end of the 2026-27 season, Curry's on-court earnings will have reached about $532 million, ranking second-most in NBA history, only behind LeBron James' $580 million in player contracts.
Curry’s performance has been consistently impressive. He won a gold medal as a member of Team USA Men’s Basketball at the 2024 Summer Olympics. Last season, Curry averaged 26.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.1 assists while shooting 45% overall and 40.8% on 3-pointers. He led the NBA in clutch scoring and was the recipient of the 2023-24 Kia NBA Clutch Player of the Year award.
The 2023-24 season marked Curry's 15th with the franchise and he was an All-Star for the 10th time in his career. He is the NBA's all-time leader in 3-pointers (made and attempted) and won Finals MVP honors in 2022 after leading Golden State to its most recent championship. His performance also earned him a spot in the top three of NBA 2K25’s Top 10 Player Ratings.
Read Next:
- Nvidia Stock Poised For Major $298B Market Jolt As Q2 Earnings Loom, Says Goldman Sachs: ‘Can You Imagine If NVDA Beats Expectations?’
Photo courtesy: Wikimedia
This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Pooja Rajkumari
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.