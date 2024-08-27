Tucker Carlson's Cybertruck Mud Woes Prompt Tesla Engineer To Consider 'Stuck Detection' Feature

Tesla Inc. TSLA engineer Wes Morrill said on Tuesday that he is considering “stuck detection” on the Cybertruck to give drivers ideas on how to get unstuck in case they get trapped somewhere when offroading.

What Happened: Morrill was responding to a video from former Fox News host Tucker Carlson who took the truck to a rural Maine logging camp to review it. The logger there owned a Ford Super Duty F-250 XL but tried the Cybertruck on video. However, the truck got stuck in the mud and had to be subsequently pulled out.

Morrill noted that the drivers in the video did not take the necessary precautions to offroad through the mud. Any truck, he noted, may have been stuck in the same situation.

“No one is an expert the first time they drive off-road but anyone can learn,” Morrill said while adding that he has been considering a “stuck detection” feature on the truck.

Stuck detection, he said, will give Cybertruck drivers pop-up suggestions like try raising the ride height in case they get stuck and do not know how to get out. Morrill is Cybertruck’s lead engineer at Tesla.

Real people experiencing it. As they said any truck may have been stuck in the same situation. No one is an expert the first time they drive off-road but anyone can learn. Have been considering "stuck detection" to give drivers a pop up suggestion when stuck with ideas on how to… — Wes (@wmorrill3) August 24, 2024

About The Review And Verdict: The loggers who tried the vehicle on Carlson’s video are, however, impressed by the truck and its handling despite it getting stuck in the mud. They admitted to liking it but said that they would rather buy it as a “toy” than a work truck given the range of about 200 to 300 miles does not suffice them in a day.

The Cybertruck’s higher-end Cyberbeast version offers just a range of 301 miles.

Reminiscing Ford CEO’s Comments On Cybertruck: Ford CEO Jim Farley dismissed the Cybvertruck last year terming it a vehicle for “Silicon Valley people.”

Ford, however, is focused on making trucks for “real people who do real work,” Farley then said, implying that the Cybertruck caters more to the tech-savvy demographic of Silicon Valley than to the traditional pickup truck customer base who use it for work.

The loggers are seemingly in agreement with the Ford CEO.

