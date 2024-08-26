Why Bilibili (BILI) Stock Is Trading Lower

Bilibili Inc – ADR BILI shares are trading lower by 4.59% to $14.26 Monday afternoon in sympathy with PDD Holdings Inc – ADR PDD after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter sales results.

Although PDD Holdings’ results were generally strong, several factors tied to their performance have had adverse implications for Bilibili, a major player in China’s online entertainment and media sector.

What Happened: PDD reported fiscal second-quarter 2024 results with an 86% year-on-year revenue growth, reaching $13.36 billion. This figure, however, fell short of analysts’ expectations, which had predicted revenues of $14.02 billion.

Despite the revenue miss, PDD’s adjusted earnings per ADS of $3.20 exceeded the consensus estimate of $2.73, showcasing profitability.

Impact On Bilibili: PDD Holdings’ growth in online marketing services and transaction revenues signals heightened competition in the digital landscape. As PDD invests heavily in expanding its market share, companies like Bilibili face increased competitive pressure, which can lead to investor concerns about their growth prospects and profitability.

This competitive strain is particularly acute for Bilibili, which invests heavily to expand its user base and enhance its platform.

PDD Holdings’ management also highlighted challenges ahead due to intensified competition and external pressures, suggesting that profitability might be affected by ongoing investments.

This cautionary outlook can influence investor sentiment towards other companies in the space, including Bilibili, which also faces significant costs related to content creation, platform development and user acquisition.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, BILI has a 52-week high of $18.19 and a 52-week low of $8.80.