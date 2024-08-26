Why JD.Com Stock Is Trading Lower Today

JD.com Inc JD shares are trading lower by 3.8% to $25.81 during Monday’s session in sympathy with PDD Holdings after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter sales results.

What Happened: PDD Holdings reported an 86% year-on-year revenue growth to $13.36 billion (97.06 billion Chinese yuan), but this fell short of the $14.02 billion that analysts had anticipated. Despite beating earnings expectations with an adjusted earnings per ADS of $3.20 (23.24 Chinese yuan), up significantly from 10.47 yuan a year earlier, the stock dropped sharply.

The disappointment in revenue, coupled with a slower quarter-on-quarter growth rate, raised concerns about the sustainability of PDD’s rapid expansion, particularly given the intense competition and external challenges highlighted by the company's leadership.

Why PDD Earnings Matter: PDD's continued growth, even if slower than expected, is a direct challenge to JD.com's market position. PDD’s focus on aggressive pricing and market expansion pressures JD.com to either match these efforts or risk losing market share. This could lead to a price war, further squeezing JD.com's margins.

PDD Holdings’ acknowledgment that profitability may be impacted due to ongoing investments and competitive pressures raises red flags for JD.com as well. JD.com has been investing heavily in logistics and technology to maintain its competitive edge, but these investments may take longer to yield returns if market conditions continue to tighten.

The broader slowdown in consumer spending and the uncertain economic environment in China add another layer of risk. As PDD hints at future revenue growth challenges, JD.com might face similar headwinds, especially given its reliance on domestic consumption.

Is JD A Good Stock To Buy?

When deciding whether to buy a stock, there are some key fundamentals investors may want to consider. One of these factors is revenue growth. Buying a stock is essentially a bet that the business will continue to grow and generate profits in the future.

JD.com has reported average annual revenue growth of 14.67% over the past 5 years. .

It's also important to pay attention to valuation when deciding whether to buy a stock. JD.com has a forward P/E ratio of 7.55. This means investors are paying $7.55 for each dollar of expected earnings in the future. The average forward P/E ratio of JD.com's peers is 33.12.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, JD has a 52-week high of $35.68 and a 52-week low of $20.82.