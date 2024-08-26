What's Going On With Richtech Robotics Stock Today?

Richtech Robotics Inc. RR shares are trading higher Monday, and the stock is up nearly 90% over the past five days. Here's a look at what's going on.

The Details:

Richtech Robotics stock took off after the company announced the installation of its ADAM humanoid drink robot at a One Kitchen location inside an Illinois Walmart last week.

Richtech also teased a new product in a video post from the company's X account which read "Shhhh….. we can’t reveal much, but it’s going to be a BIG one. Keep your eyes peeled." The video shows the date "September 20, 2024" at the end, leading investors to believe a new product will be revealed on that date.

Additionally, Richtech filed registration of a trademark on Aug. 19 for "Brew Bear" which it listed as intended to cover the category of coffee.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Richtech Robotics shares are moving on heavy trading volume Monday with more than 40 million shares already traded in the session.

Should I Sell My RR Stock?

When deciding to hold on to or sell a stock, investors should consider their time horizon, unrealized gains and total return.

Shares of Richtech Robotics have decreased by 69.81% in the past year. An investor who bought shares of Richtech Robotics at the beginning of the year would take a loss of $4.46 per share if they sold it today. The stock has risen 0.32% over the past month, meaning an investor who bought shares on July 1 would see a capital gain of $0.41.

Investors may also consider market dynamics. The Relative Strength Index can be used to indicate whether a stock is overbought or oversold. Richtech Robotics stock currently has an RSI of 90.71, indicating overbought conditions.

RR Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Richtech Robotics shares are up 16% at $1.60 at the time of publication Monday.

