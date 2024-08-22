Uber To Bring GM's Cruise Autonomous Vehicles To Its Platform

Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER and General Motors Company'sGM Cruise announced on Thursday a multiyear strategic partnership to bring Cruise autonomous vehicles to the Uber platform.

The Details: The companies plan to launch the partnership next year with a dedicated number of Chevy Bolt-based autonomous vehicles. Once the program is launched, an Uber rider may be presented with the option to have that trip fulfilled by a Cruise autonomous vehicle.

Read Next: What’s Going On With Trump Media & Technology Stock?

“As the largest mobility and delivery platform, we believe Uber can play an important role in helping to safely and reliably introduce autonomous technology to consumers and cities around the world,” said Dara Khosrowshahi, Uber's CEO.

As of June 2024, Cruise has resumed supervised autonomous driving in Phoenix, Arizona, and Houston and Dallas, Texas, in addition to its ongoing testing in Dubai.

“Cruise is on a mission to leverage driverless technology to create safer streets and redefine urban life,” said Marc Whitten, CEO of Cruise. “We are excited to partner with Uber to bring the benefits of safe, reliable, autonomous driving to even more people, unlocking a new era of urban mobility.”

UBER, GM Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Uber shares are down 1.79% after-hours at $72, and General Motors shares are up 1.27% at $47.05 at the time of publication Thursday.

Read Also:

Photo: Shutterstock