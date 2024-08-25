Musk Takes Shot At Zuckerberg, Slams Instagram Over Child Exploitation And Data Privacy

Elon Musk has criticized Instagram’s handling of child exploitation and data privacy issues in a post on X.

What Happened: On Sunday, Musk took to X to express his concerns over Instagram’s alleged child exploitation problem and data privacy issues.

He accused Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Instagram’s parent company Meta Platforms Inc. FB, of succumbing to censorship pressure and providing governments with backdoor access to user data. Musk’s post was in response to a post by Naomi Seibt.

Musk’s comments came following the arrest of Telegram founder Pavel Durov, the Russian-born entrepreneur behind the encrypted messaging service Telegram, in France.

Durov faces multiple charges linked to his platform and could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison if found guilty. In a post on X, Musk said that "It's 2030 in Europe and you're being executed for liking a meme".

POV: It's 2030 in Europe and you're being executed for liking a meme https://t.co/OkZ6YS3u2P — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 24, 2024

Because he already caved into censorship pressure.



Instagram has a massive child exploitation problem, but no arrest for Zuck, as he censors free speech and gives governments backdoor access to user data. https://t.co/RTTGIaD0gA https://t.co/iPb5NIxIJN — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 25, 2024

He wrote, “Because he already caved into censorship pressure. Instagram has a massive child exploitation problem, but no arrest for Zuck, as he censors free speech and gives governments backdoor access to user data.”

Why It Matters: Musk’s comments come amid growing concerns about data privacy and child safety on social media platforms. Instagram has been under scrutiny for its handling of these issues.

Musk’s criticism highlights the increasing pressure on tech companies to address these concerns and the potential repercussions if they fail to do so.

