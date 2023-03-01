Zuckerberg's Life-Changing Advice To Young People

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has some life-changing advice for young students starting college.

Zuckerberg says that college students should think long about who they spend time with at college - their careers could depend on it, as reported by CNBC.

During a 2022 interview on the "Lex Fridman Podcast," Zuckerberg said, "You become the people you surround yourself with."

"When you're trying to figure out your circle, or you are evaluating different job opportunities, ask yourself 'who are the people you'd want to work for, even if they're just going to be peers in what you're doing," The Insider quoted Zuckerberg saying in the podcast.

"People are too, in general, objective-focused and maybe not focused enough on the connections and the people they're building relationships with," he added.

Also Read: After Sundar Pichai, Mark Zuckerberg Joins AI-Powered Tools Race As Chatbot Battle Heats Up

Zuckerberg said that even today, he tries to prioritize relationships over objectives. When it comes to hiring, he said that he imagines what it would be like working under such an individual instead of seeing them as his employee.

"Everyone always says don't compromise on quality, but there's this question of 'How do you know if somebody is good enough?" the Insider quoted Zuckerberg saying. "My answer is: I would want somebody to be on my team if I would want to work for them," he added.

According to the Meta CEO, a conducive and cohesive work environment is possible by finding personal compatibility, which is crucial. He said goals are better achieved together if you're working with individuals who share your values on a human level.

Earlier in February, the Bloomberg Billionaire's Index reported that Zuckerberg adding $12.5 billion to his wealth, making him worth $69.8 billion.

Meta announced fourth-quarter revenue of $32.17 billion, which came in ahead of the estimated $31.53 billion.

Zuckerberg is now fifth when it comes to year-to-date gains behind the likes of Elon Musk, Bernard Arnault, Jeff Bezos, and Changpeng Zhao, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index.

Now Read: Zuckerberg Announces Subscription Service For Meta's Facebook And Instagram, Elon Musk Has 1 Word To Say About It

Photo: Shutterstock