Elon Musk Asks His 196M X Followers If They Identify As Democrat Or Republican: Billionaire Receives 1.6M Responses, Majority Supports This Party

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla Inc, recently conducted a poll on his social media platform, X, to gauge the political affiliations of his 196 million followers.

What Happened: Musk asked his followers on X, formerly known as Twitter, whether they identify as Democrats, Republicans, or Independents.

The poll, conducted on platform X, reached 31.9 million people and received 1.6 million responses.

As per the poll, 49.4% of the respondents identified as Republicans, 35.2% as Independents, and 15.3% as Democrats.

These results are in stark contrast to other media polls that have shown the Democrats leading in the presidential race, with Kamala Harris as the nominee.

If you live in the USA, do you consider yourself — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 24, 2024

Why It Matters: This poll is particularly interesting in light of Musk’s recent political statements. Despite identifying as a moderate Democrat in the past, Musk publicly voiced his support for ex-President Donald Trump earlier this month. He also clarified that his endorsement did not mean he agreed with all of Trump’s actions or statements.

Just a week before the poll, Musk conducted another poll on X, asking his followers to choose between Trump and Harris as the next president of the United States. The results showed a significant preference for Trump, with 78.1% of the votes.

Trump has also expressed openness to appointing Musk to a cabinet or advisory role. However, the ex-president has been hinting at the potential discontinuation of the $7,500 tax credit for electric vehicle purchases if he is re-elected.

Former Tesla executive Rohan Patel has been throwing support behind Harris. Patel earlier this week said Harris will be better for the EV giant's long-term success, despite Musk putting his weight behind Trump. “…I’d probably still trust Kamala more even on the issues where I’d generally prefer a Republican," Patel wrote on X.

