Whistleblowers Accuse OpenAI Of Hindering Staff From Reporting AI Risks

A group of whistleblowers at OpenAI have filed a complaint with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), alleging that the company has been obstructing its employees from reporting potential risks associated with its artificial intelligence (AI) technology to regulators.

What Happened: The whistleblowers, in a seven-page letter obtained by The Washington Post, claimed that OpenAI enforced restrictive employment, severance and nondisclosure agreements on its staff.

These agreements could potentially penalize employees who voiced concerns about the company to federal regulators.

OpenAI, the creator of the widely-used AI tool ChatGPT, allegedly required its employees to sign agreements that included waiving their federal rights to whistleblower compensation.

The whistleblowers highlighted in their letter the pressing need for employees working on AI technology to be able to raise complaints or address concerns to federal regulatory or law enforcement authorities.

OpenAI spokesperson Hannah Wong told the outlet that the company’s whistleblower policy safeguards employees’ rights to make disclosures.

“Additionally, we believe rigorous debate about this technology is essential and have already made important changes to our departure process to remove non disparagement terms,” Wong said.

A whistleblower voiced concerns to the Washington Post, stating that AI companies cannot develop technology that is “safe and in the public interest if they shield themselves from scrutiny and dissent.”

This development follows Microsoft’s recent withdrawal from OpenAI’s board due to concerns about potential antitrust violations.

Why It Matters: This incident underscores the importance of transparency and accountability in the rapidly evolving field of AI technology. It brings to light the need for robust whistleblower policies and protections, especially in companies developing potentially impactful technologies.

The allegations against OpenAI, if proven, could have significant implications for the company and the broader AI industry. It also highlights the growing concerns about antitrust violations in the tech industry, as evidenced by Microsoft’s recent departure from OpenAI’s board.

