ChatGPT-Maker OpenAI Taps Former Meta Exec To Drive Strategy Amid Growing Exodus

After a series of high-profile employees left ChatGPT-parent OpenAI, the startup has onboarded former Meta Platforms, Inc. META executive, Irina Kofman.

What Happened: Kofman will be reporting directly to OpenAI CTO Mira Murati and will initially focus on safety and preparedness, reported Bloomberg, citing a company spokesperson.

According to Kofman's LinkedIn page, she has served as a senior director of product management for generative AI at Meta for five years.

Earlier in June, OpenAI also added former Instagram and Twitter (now rebranded as X) executive Kevin Weil as chief product officer.

The startup has also onboarded former Nextdoor CEO Sarah Friar as chief financial officer, the report noted.

Why It Matters: Microsoft Corp.-backed MSFT OpenAI has also seen some notable exits. This includes one of OpenAI's co-founders John Schulman and researcher Jan Leike, who have joined Anthropic, a rival to OpenAI.

In May, OpenAI chief scientist Ilya Sutskever also announced his departure from the company after nearly a decade.

In August, another OpenAI co-founder Greg Brockman also announced that he is taking a sabbatical.

The AI startup has also been involved in a talent war with other tech companies. In April, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk also said that OpenAI has been aggressively poaching engineers from his EV giant.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock