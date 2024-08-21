TJX Gears Up For Q2 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

The TJX Companies, Inc. TJX is set to release earnings results for its second quarter, before the opening bell on Wednesday, Aug. 21.

Analysts expect the Framingham, Massachusetts-based company to report quarterly earnings at 92 cents per share, up from 85 cents per share in the year-ago period. TJX projects to report quarterly revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On May 22, The TJX Companies reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

TJX shares rose 0.7% to close at $113.31 on Tuesday.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Michael Binetti maintained an Outperform rating and increased the price target from $115 to $126 on Aug. 19. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

Loop Capital analyst Laura Champine maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $115 to $125 on July 3. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

BMO Capital analyst Simeon Siegel maintained an Outperform rating on June 3. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih maintained an Overweight rating and boosted the price target from $109 to $114 on May 23. This analyst gas an accuracy rate of 69%.

UBS analyst Jay Sole maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $132 to $134 on May 23. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

