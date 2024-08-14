Trump's Potential Economic Team Is 'Least Impressive' In History, Says Economist Justin Wolfers: He Will 'Make Up Policy On The Fly'

Renowned economist Justin Wolfers recently expressed his skepticism about the competency of Donald Trump’s economic team and the potential impact of his policies.

What Happened: Wolfers took to X on Wednesday, to voice his concerns about the economic team that would serve under Trump if he were to get re-elected. He stated, “The list of economists who’ve said they will willingly serve under Trump is the least impressive list of economists in history.” He further criticized Trump’s approach to policy-making and the lack of a competent economic team.

"The list of economists who've said they will willingly serve under Trump is the least impressive list of economists in history."



Trump's going to make up policy on the fly, and he doesn't have a remotely competent econ team. No serious Republican economist will work with him. pic.twitter.com/87eR33Ww0B — Justin Wolfers (@JustinWolfers) August 14, 2024

Wolfers’ comments come amidst a wave of discussion among economists regarding Trump’s proposal to eliminate federal taxes on Social Security income. While some economists, like Steve Moore, co-founder of the Committee to Unleash Prosperity, have supported Trump’s proposal, others have expressed concerns about the potential economic risks associated with his policies.

See Also: Trump Left Shocked By Power-Hungry AI, Tells Elon Musk: ‘Requires Twice The Energy That The Country Already Produces’

Why It Matters: Trump’s economic policies have been a subject of debate among economists. A group of 16 Nobel Prize-winning economists had earlier warned about the potential economic risks if Trump were to be re-elected for a second term. They cautioned that a second Trump term could lead to a resurgence of inflation.

Furthermore, a survey conducted by The Wall Street Journal suggested that a potential win for Trump in the upcoming presidential election could result in a surge in inflation, deficits, and interest rates. Analysts have also warned that Trump’s “America-first” policies could lead to a surge in global inflation.

Wolfers’ post on X reflects the concerns shared by many economists about the potential economic impact of Trump’s policies and the competency of his economic team.

Kamala Harris led Trump by three points in a recent poll, with key support from Independent voters and strong net favorability, according to a Benzinga report.

Image via Shutterstock

Check This Out:

Lawmakers Made Huge Investments This Year. Get Tips On What They Bought And Sold Ahead Of The 2024 Election With Our Easy-to-Use Tool