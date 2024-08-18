Apple's iOS 18 Changes, Fortnite's Return, Wechat Mini-Games, And More: This Week In Appleverse

It was a week full of surprises and significant developments for Apple Inc. AAPL. From revising its iOS 18 Photos app to the return of Fortnite on iPhones, the tech giant was in the headlines for various reasons. Here’s a quick recap of the top stories involving Apple this past week.

Apple Reverses iOS 18 Photos App Changes

In response to user criticism, Apple has decided to revise its Photos app in the forthcoming iOS 18 and iPadOS 18. The carousel feature, which allowed users to pin specific memories, albums, or content types, has been removed from the latest beta version of iOS 18.

Fortnite Returns to the iPhone

After a four-year-long legal battle with Apple, Tencent-backed Epic Games has brought back the popular game Fortnite on the iPhone, along with an entire app store. This marks a win for the game studio, with the EU's Digital Markets Act forcing Apple's hand.

Apple, Tencent Discuss Revenue-Sharing Deal for WeChat Mini-Games

Apple and Tencent are reportedly in talks about a potential revenue-sharing agreement for WeChat's mini-games. These games, which are played directly on WeChat, have gained significant popularity, with over half a billion WeChat users playing at least once a month.

Apple’s Tabletop iPad Robot in the Works

Apple is reportedly developing a tabletop home device that uses a thin robotic arm to move a large, iPad-like screen. The device is expected to function as a central hub for smart home management, a videoconferencing platform, and a remote-controlled home security tool.

Apple Becomes India’s Fastest-Growing Manufacturer

Apple’s Indian venture has reportedly crossed the $20 billion revenue threshold in India in just three years of starting manufacturing in the country. The company’s business in India has experienced a significant upswing, exceeding $23 billion in FY24.

