Scaramucci's Market Predictions, Trump's Campaign Music Troubles, Harris' Promise To Tackle Food Prices, And More: This Week In Politics

Last week was a whirlwind of news in the world of politics, with market predictions from Anthony Scaramucci, geopolitical tensions between Ukraine and Russia, and Kamala Harris critiquing former President Donald Trump’s tax plan. Let’s dive into the top stories of the week.

Scaramucci’s Market Insight

Former White House Communications Director Scaramucci attributed the market’s comeback from the mayhem witnessed on Aug. 5 to Democratic Presidential candidate Harris' rising poll numbers. "Investors are relieved America won’t have to live under an unstable wannabe autocrat," the entrepreneur and founder of SkyBridge Capital said.

Biden Calls Ukraine’s Assault on Russia a ‘Real Dilemma’ for Putin

President Joe Biden described Ukraine’s aggressive assault on the Russian border region of Kursk as a “real dilemma” for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Biden clarified that while Washington is in constant communication with Kyiv, it is not involved in the operation’s planning or preparation.

Harris Critiques Trump’s Tax Plan, Promises to Tackle Food Prices

Vice President Kamala Harris warned that Trump’s tax plan could devastate Americans and vowed to target the “bad actors” behind rising food prices. In a speech in North Carolina, Harris outlined a plan to lower costs for middle-class Americans, focusing on food, home ownership, and healthcare costs.

Trump’s Campaign Music Hits a Sour Note

The Trump campaign’s use of songs at political rallies continues to cause controversy with Celine Dion stating that the use of her song “My Heart Will Go On” is not authorized for use by the former President. Meanwhile, Harris has been given the green light by global superstar Beyoncé to use her song “Freedom” for the 2024 election campaign.

Harris’s Campaign Criticizes Musk’s Interview with Trump

Harris’s campaign team criticized Tesla Inc. and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk for his interview with Trump. In a fundraising email, the team accused Musk of using his influential platform to propagate Trump’s “unhinged and hateful agenda.”

