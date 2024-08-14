Joe Biden Calls Ukraine's Aggressive Assault On Russia's Territory A 'Real Dilemma' For Russian President

The Ukrainian government continues to press its assault on the Russian border region of Kursk. This aggressive move, involving missiles and drones, has led to further territorial gains for Ukraine. U.S. President Joe Biden has described the situation as a “real dilemma” for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

What Happened: President Biden, in his first extensive remarks on the issue, stated that Washington is continually communicating with Kyiv about the operation. However, the White House clarified that it was not involved in planning or preparation.

“It’s creating a real dilemma for Putin,” Biden said.

U.S. officials are trying to understand Kyiv’s strategy, with some suggesting the goal might be to force Russia to withdraw troops from Ukraine to defend Russian territory. Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian forces had captured Russian prisoners of war, who could potentially be exchanged for captured Ukrainian fighters.

The acting governor of Kursk reported the destruction of four Ukraine-launched missiles over the region, which experienced intermittent air raid alerts. Kyiv announced control over 74 settlements in Kursk, a week after a surprise attack through the Russian border, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

Russia’s claims of repelling Ukrainian troops about 26 to 28 km from the border contradict these reports. The actual situation on the battlefield remains unverified.

Putin suggested that Kyiv’s attack is a strategic move to strengthen its position ahead of potential talks and to slow Russia’s frontline advance. This incursion has significantly shifted the dynamics of the war, marking the first significant gains for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after months of Russian advances.

See Also: Anthony Scaramucci Slams Trump’s Presidential Campaign Claims On Truth Social: ‘He Is Lucky He Doesn’t Post On X Anymore’

The control of Sudzha, a crucial point for gas delivery from Western Siberia to Slovakia and other EU countries, remains uncertain. Gazprom confirmed it was still pumping gas to Ukraine through Sudzha.

On Wednesday, the governor of another Russian border region, Belgorod, declared a state of emergency due to continued attacks by Ukrainian forces. He announced plans to request Moscow to declare a federal emergency situation.

Why It Matters: The Ukrainian forces’ advancement into Russian territory, including the Kursk region, is the largest since the conflict began over two years ago. This move reportedly took Moscow by surprise.

Ukraine’s ground incursion into Kursk led Russia to counter with missiles, drones, and airstrikes. The surprise attack allowed Ukraine to occupy a piece of Russian territory 7.5 miles deep and about 25 miles wide, leading to the evacuation of almost 200,000 people by Moscow.

Read Next:

Image via Shutterstock