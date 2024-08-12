Kamala Harris's Campaign Slams Elon Musk's Interview With Ex-President: 'He Is Using His Purchased Platform ... To Spread Trump's Unhinged And Hateful Agenda'

On Monday, while Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump were engaged in a highly-anticipated conversation, Harris-Walz sent an email to supporters.

What Happened: While the interview between Musk and Trump was in progress, the campaign team of Vice President and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris and her running mate Tim Walz sent out a fundraising email to its supporters.

The email, with the subject line “The two worst people you know are live this evening,” accused Musk of using his influential platform to spread Trump’s “unhinged and hateful agenda,” this was first reported by BBC.

In the email, the billionaire was labeled a “lackey” for former President Trump.

See Also: Scaramucci: If Kamala Harris Follows Obama Playbook, The Race Is Over: ‘Trump People Are Very Worried’

“It's not enough that Musk has pledged to donate millions of dollars to help re-elect Trump. He's using his purchased platform — one of the largest social media sites in the world — to spread Trump's unhinged and hateful agenda to millions of users,” the email read.

It also urged supporters to donate $25 to counter Trump’s lies.

🚨🇺🇸HARRIS CAMPAIGN SLAMS TRUMP-ELON X SPACE… ASKS FOR DONATIONS



Kamala's campaign sent out a message criticizing the Elon and Trump X Space.



The message accuses Elon of using his platform to spread Trump's "unhinged and hateful agenda" and labels him a "lackey for Team… pic.twitter.com/nWJ5zRyozV — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) August 13, 2024

Why It Matters: Prior to the interview, the EU had warned Musk about promoting “harmful content” in his interview with Trump.

The EU's commissioner for Internal Market, Thierry Breton, reminded Musk that his social media platform, X, falls under the jurisdiction of the EU's Digital Services Act (DSA), which regulates illegal content and misinformation on major social media platforms.

Meanwhile, despite a 44-minute delay due to a Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) attack on X, the interview attracted over 1.3 million listeners.

Trump praised Musk for “breaking every record in the book tonight,” suggesting that the demand for the event was overwhelming.

During the interview, the duo covered various topics including the failed assassination attempt on Trump, Joe Biden‘s withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race, immigration, inflation, and more.

Image via Shutterstock

Check This Out:

Lawmakers Made Huge Investments This Year. Get Tips On What They Bought And Sold Ahead Of The 2024 Election With Our Easy-to-Use Tool

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.