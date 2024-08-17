Tesla CEO Elon Musk Envisions Future Where Humanoid Robots Can Store Human Memories, Says You 'Won't Be Quite The Same As You Are Today'

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk on Friday envisioned humans uploading their memories to the cloud and downloading them into a humanoid robot, adding it to a long list of benefits the billionaire entrepreneur sees for the company’s humanoid bots called Optimus.

What Happened: “Eventually, you will probably be able to upload a good approximation of your memories & mind state to "the cloud" with the ability to download it to a humanoid robot,” Musk wrote on X.

“You obviously won't be quite the same as you are today.”

The CEO was responding to a Tesla enthusiast who wondered if one could copy their brain into Tesla’s humanoid Optimus to live longer after the demise of the physical body.

Eventually, you will probably be able to upload a good approximation of your memories & mind state to "the cloud" with the ability to download it to a humanoid robot.



You obviously won't be quite the same as you are today. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 17, 2024

Tesla introduced its humanoid bot in 2021 with the initial goal of handling unsafe, repetitive, or tedious tasks. However, Musk said in June that the Optimus can also serve as a companion, serve as a babysitter for children, or do chores at factories.

Earlier this month, Musk even said that robots would hit the center of the bullseye every time if they were to take part in a shooting competition at the Olympics in the future.

Why It Matters: During Tesla's annual shareholder meeting in June, Musk said there will be at least one humanoid robot for every person in the world in the future, implying a total humanoid robot population of at least 10 billion or more, of which the EV company will have a significant share.

“While autonomous vehicle is a $5-$7 trillion market cap situation, Optimus is a $25 trillion market cap situation,” Musk then said.

Musk said last month that the EV company would have “genuinely useful” humanoid robots in low production for use within its factories next year. The company will “hopefully” increase production for other customers in 2026, he added.

Two Optimus bots are already employed in Tesla's Fremont factory, taking cells off the end of the production line and placing them in containers, the CEO confirmed in early June.

Musk expects to be able to sell Optimus at $10,000 or $20,000, at a lower price point than Tesla’s cheapest Model 3 sedan, once it reaches high-volume production.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read More:

Photos courtesy: Shutterstock