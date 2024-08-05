Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Turkish Shooter Yusuf Dikec Consider Possibility Of Robots At Olympics: 'Will Hit The Center Of The Bullseye Every Time'

Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk on Sunday considered the possibility of its robots competing at the Olympics and winning after Turkish shooter Yusuf Dikeç proposed it.

What Happened: “Hi Elon, do you think future robots can win medals at the Olympics with their hands in their pockets?” Dikeç addressed Musk in a post on X on Sunday. Dikec and Sevval ilayda Tarhan from Turkey won a silver medal in the 10-meter air pistol mixed team event at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Hi Elon, do you think future robots can win medals at the Olympics with their hands in their pockets?😎🇹🇷 How about discussing this in Istanbul, the cultural capital that unites continents? @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/BR5iJmNOHD — Yusuf Dikec (@yusufdikec) August 4, 2024

Dikeç also rose in popularity on social media for his appearance at the Paris Olympics. A photograph of the athlete dressed casually in a t-shirt, one hand tucked in his pocket, and donning regular eyeglasses while also wielding a pistol gave rise to memes, some of which Musk responded to.

Dikeç also invited Musk over to Istanbul to discuss the possibility of robots in the Olympics.

“Robots will hit the center of the bullseye every time,” Musk wrote back, reflecting his optimism for a future where robots are capable of many acts that humans do.

“I do look forward to visiting Istanbul. It is one of the great cities of the world,” Musk added.

I do look forward to visiting Istanbul. It is one of the great cities of the world. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 4, 2024

Why It Matters: Musk is currently attempting to make Tesla a robotics, AI, and sustainable energy company in addition to an automaker with an increased push toward diverse fields such as robotics, energy storage, and autonomous driving.

During Tesla’s annual shareholder meeting in June, Musk said there will be at least one humanoid robot for every person in the world in the future, implying a total humanoid robot population of at least 10 billion or more, of which the EV company will have a significant share.

"While autonomous vehicle is a $5-$7 trillion market cap situation, Optimus is a $25 trillion market cap situation," Musk then said. Optimus is the name of Tesla’s humanoid robot.

Musk said last month that the EV company would have "genuinely useful" humanoid robots in low production for use within its factories next year. The company will "hopefully" increase production for other customers in 2026, he added. Musk expects to be able to sell Optimus at $10,000 or $20,000, at a lower price point than Tesla's cheapest Model 3 sedan, once it reaches high-volume production.

Two Optimus bots are already employed in Tesla’s Fremont factory, taking cells off the end of the production line and placing them in containers, the CEO confirmed in early June.

