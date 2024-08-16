Kim Jong Un Meets Flood Victims In Pyongyang After Typhoon Khanun Devastated 200 Hectares Of Farmland

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met flood victims from the provinces of North Phyongan, Jagang, and Ryanggang in the capital city of Pyongyang. The event took place on Aug. 15, and Kim visited the lodging quarters to meet the affected individuals.

What Happened: The Workers’ Party of Korea, has taken a significant step to provide state-backed care and benefits to the flood victims, reported state news agency KCNA on Friday.

More than 13,000 individuals, including children, elderly, and disabled soldiers, were transported by train to Pyongyang, the state-owned media said.

Kim also visited a dining room for children, encouraging them to grow up healthily.

See Also: Nikki Haley Tells Trump, GOP To Stop Complaining About Kamala Harris’ Candidacy: ‘It Was Her All The Time’

Why It Matters: This event follows a series of significant developments in North Korea. On Wednesday, Kim criticized local officials for their “irresponsible” and “insensitive” response to Typhoon Khanun, which devastated 200 hectares of farmland.

During his visit to Anbyon County, Kim pointed out the chronic negligence of agricultural guidance organs and Party organizations in the region.

In July, the North Korean leader praised his military for their flood rescue efforts near the Chinese border, where heavy rainfall isolated around 5,000 residents. The military’s swift response, involving 10 aircraft and 20 rescue missions, successfully rescued 4,200 people within half a day.

Additionally, North Korea is set to reopen its borders to foreign tourists in December 2024, starting with the northeastern city of Samjiyon. This marks a significant shift from the country’s stringent COVID-19 border controls.

Read Next:

Tim Walz Turns Trump’s Border Wall Into A Punchline – ‘I’ll Invest In The 30-Foot Ladder Factory’

Image Via Shutterstock