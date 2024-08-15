Kim Jong Un's North Korea To Reopen Borders For Foreign Tourists After 4 Years Amid Rising Tensions In The Region: Report

North Korea under the leadership of Kim Jong Un is set to reopen its borders for foreign tourists, starting with the northeastern city of Samjiyon in December.

What Happened: The reclusive nation is preparing to welcome back international tourists, as per tour companies, reported Reuters. This move signifies a shift in North Korea’s strict COVID-19 border controls.

“We have received confirmation from our local partner that tourism to Samjiyon and likely the rest of the country will officially resume in December 2024,” said Beijing-based Koryo Tours on its website.

International flights to and from North Korea resumed last year, and a small group of Russian tourists visited the country in February. However, the country has not been fully open to international tourists since 2020. High-profile foreign officials, including Russian President Vladimir Putin in June, have been visiting the country.

“Having waited for over 4 years to make this announcement, Koryo Tours is very excited for the opening of North Korean tourism once again,” the firm said, noting that its local partner would confirm itineraries and dates in the coming weeks.

Why It Matters: North Korea’s decision to reopen its borders for tourists also comes amid rising tensions in the region, with Germany recently joining the U.S.-led United Nations Command in South Korea to strengthen border policing.

Meanwhile, former U.S. President Donald Trump recently claimed that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had called President Joe Biden a “stupid man” during a conversation with Elon Musk.

North Korea has also indicated a willingness to resume nuclear discussions with the U.S., provided Trump secures a second term in office, according to a senior North Korean diplomat who defected to South Korea.

