Kim Jong Un Praises His Military For Flood Rescue Efforts, Visits Areas On Chinese Border Battered By Typhoon Gaemi

In the wake of heavy rainfall, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has inspected flood-stricken areas near the border with China, according to state media KCNA. The deluge has impacted approximately 5,000 residents in the region.

What Happened: A Reuters report revealed that Kim Jong Un visited the flood-impacted regions of Sinuiju and surrounding areas on Sunday. These regions, situated near the Chinese border, were hit by record rainfall on Saturday, leaving around 5,000 people isolated.

The North Korean military was quick to respond, deploying approximately 10 aircraft to carry out around 20 rescue missions each. Within half a day, they were able to rescue 4,200 people, KCNA reported.

Kim praised the military’s rescue efforts, stating that they saved 5,000 lives. However, he criticized officials for their lack of preparedness in crisis response measures to mitigate damage from heavy rain, floods, and typhoons.

The region has been severely affected by heavy rainfall from Tropical Storm Gaemi, which triggered a landslide in southern China, causing 12 fatalities and flash floods in other areas.

Why It Matters: This incident comes as North Korea’s economy, already battered by COVID-19, braced for potential floods due to early monsoons, as reported by Benzinga in June 2022. The country’s food crisis, already at a critical stage, is likely to worsen due to these floods. In January 2024, Kim emphasized the urgent need to address the country’s food shortages, calling it a “serious political issue.”

Despite these challenges, North Korea’s economy experienced significant growth in 2023, after three consecutive years of contraction. This growth was attributed to increased trade with China, relaxed COVID-19 border controls, and favorable weather conditions.

However, the country’s relationship with the United States remains tense, with North Korea asserting its nuclear readiness amid rising tension.

Photo by Alexander Khitrov on Shutterstock

