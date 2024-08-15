Jamie Dimon Supports 'Warren Buffett Rule' Of Taxing The Rich, He Says It Will Fix America's Debt Problem — 'I Would Spend The Money That Helps Make It A Better Country'

In an attempt to address the escalating US debt crisis, Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase & Co., has suggested a possible solution: taxing the wealthy at the same or higher rates than the middle class.

What Happened: During a “PBS News Hour” interview, Dimon expressed his belief that the U.S. could manage its growing debt without resorting to drastic spending cuts. He suggested that it’s possible to reduce the debt while still investing in beneficial initiatives, according to a Business Insider report on Thursday.

“I would spend the money that helps make it a better country, so some of this is infrastructure, earned-income tax credits, military,” Dimon said. He also proposed a competitive national tax system and maximizing growth.

Dimon’s proposal echoes the “Warren Buffett rule,” which advocates that households earning over $1 million annually should not pay a smaller share of their taxes than middle-class earners. This principle was named after billionaire investor Warren Buffett, who famously criticized the fact that his secretary paid a higher tax rate than he did.

The call for wealthier Americans to pay higher taxes has grown louder over the past year as economists look for solutions to the federal government’s skyrocketing debt, which has reached a record $35 trillion. If left unchecked, the debt could lead to higher borrowing costs and potential default, according to some experts.

Despite Dimon’s optimism, not everyone agrees that tax hikes alone can resolve the issue. Some suggest that both Democrats and Republicans should consider spending cuts as well.

Why It Matters: Dimon’s proposal aligns with previous calls for higher taxes on the ultra-rich, including those made by Warren Buffett in 2011. Buffett has long advocated for fiscal policies that improve the quality of life for the average citizen.

Recent reports have shown that the effective tax rates of the super-rich now lag behind those of the working class for the first time in history, as noted in a Benzinga report in May 2024.

As wealth concentration becomes a global issue, economists have suggested that a minimum tax proposal for billionaires could soon become a reality, as reported by Benzinga in August 2024.

Dimon’s net worth is estimated to be $2.3 billion, according to Forbes. He has been the CEO of JPMorgan Chase since 2006 and its Chair since 2007. It was reported earlier that GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump was eyeing him as Treasury Secretary.

