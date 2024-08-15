Trump-Era NSA John Bolton Warns Of Al Qaeda And ISIS-K Terror Threat As Taliban Hold 'Victory Day' Parade With US Military Gear: 'Very Likely They Are On The Way To The United States'

John Bolton, former National Security Advisor during the Donald Trump administration, recently expressed concerns about potential terrorist threats emerging from Afghanistan.

What Happened: On a Sunday, Bolton took to X to voice his apprehensions about the security situation in Afghanistan. He stated, “Because we do not have a presence in Afghanistan, groups like ISIS-K or Al Qaeda are already showing the capability of conducting terrorist attacks outside the Middle East. It's very likely they are on the way to the United States if they're not already here.”

Because we do not have a presence in Afghanistan, groups like ISIS-K or Al Qaeda are already showing the capability of conducting terrorist attacks outside the Middle East. It's very likely they are on the way to the United States if they're not already here. pic.twitter.com/d0YNELzsiQ — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) August 15, 2024

See Also: Kamala Harris Plans Historic Federal Ban On ‘Corporate Price-Gouging’ In Food And Grocery Industries

The post from Bolton comes as the Taliban marked the third anniversary of their return to power in Afghanistan with a public holiday and a military parade at the former U.S.-run Bagram airbase. The event, which highlighted their so-called “victory day,” featured a display of U.S. military hardware left behind, including Black Hawk helicopters, tanks, and Humvees, according to a report from the Voice of America.

Why It Matters: Bolton’s tweet underscores the ongoing debate about the implications of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has previously criticized the move, suggesting it signaled weakness to global adversaries.

Moreover, there have been reports of military equipment left behind by the U.S. falling into the hands of militants, potentially enhancing their combat capabilities.

The U.S. State Department has acknowledged that it was not fully prepared for the fallout following the withdrawal. Secretary of State Antony Blinken admitted that “more could and should have been done” to prepare for a worst-case scenario in Afghanistan.

President Joe Biden staunchly defended his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan, despite the rapid Taliban takeover, attributing the situation to the Afghan military’s collapse and previous administrations.

He acknowledged the speed of the collapse was unexpected but insisted that the U.S. mission in Afghanistan had achieved its original goals and emphasized that the decision to end the war was his responsibility.

Photo by paparazzza on Shutterstock

Did You Know?

Congress Is Making Huge Investments. Get Tips On What They Bought And Sold Ahead Of The 2024 Election With Our Easy-to-Use Tool