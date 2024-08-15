Bill Gates' Ex-Wife Reportedly Left 'Unsettled' After Meeting Jeffrey Epstein With Husband: 'I Regretted It From The Second I Stepped In The Door'

A new book has revealed that a meeting between Melinda French Gates and Jeffrey Epstein left her feeling “unsettled.” The book, authored by New York Times correspondent Anupreeta Das, provides a detailed account of the encounter, which took place at Epstein’s New York City home in 2013.

What Happened: The book, titled “Billionaire, Nerd, Savior, King: Bill Gates and His Quest to Shape Our World,” describes a dinner at Epstein’s seven-story mansion that left French Gates feeling uneasy. The book offers a detailed account of the evening, including the mansion’s decor and Epstein’s behavior, reported Business Insider.

French Gates, who was then married to Bill Gates, met Epstein only once. In a 2022 interview with CBS, she expressed her disapproval of Epstein’s professional relationship with her ex-husband. “I regretted it from the second I stepped in the door. He was abhorrent. He was evil personified,” French Gates said.

She later confided in friends that she was furious that Bill Gates would not sever ties with Epstein.

Despite the discomfort, Bill Gates was reportedly unofficially campaigning for a Nobel Peace Prize for their foundation’s work toward eradicating polio at the time. Epstein allegedly offered to help the Gates Foundation secure a win. French Gates made her displeasure with her then-husband’s ties to Epstein clear.

Bill Gates’ office has criticized the book, according to the report, stating that it includes “highly sensationalized allegations and outright falsehoods.”

Why It Matters: The revelations about Melinda French Gates’s discomfort with Jeffrey Epstein come amid a series of significant changes in her life. Following her divorce from Bill Gates in 2021, she has embraced a simpler lifestyle. In a June 2024 interview with Time, she expressed her joy in her new walkable neighborhood, stating, “I live in a neighborhood. Now I can walk to little stores. I can walk to the drugstore, I can walk to a restaurant. I absolutely love it.”

Additionally, French Gates has been vocal about her views on philanthropy. In July, she commented on Warren Buffett‘s decision to create a charitable trust managed by his children, calling it a “good evolution of his thinking.”

Her stance on philanthropy has also sparked debates. Recently, Bill Ackman, CEO of Pershing Square, responded to her criticism of his philanthropic efforts, advocating for for-profit solutions over traditional philanthropy.

Moreover, her political activities have drawn attention. In June, Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk commented on her support for President Joe Biden, suggesting that her political leanings could impact Western civilization.

