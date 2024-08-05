Bill Ackman Hits Back At Melinda Gates, Advocates Elon Musk's For-Profit Solutions Over Philanthropy: 'Gifts I Have Made, Came From Money I Earned...'

Bill Ackman, the CEO of Pershing Square, has responded to Microsoft Corp. Founder Bill Gates‘ former wife Melinda Gates‘ criticism of his philanthropic efforts. Ackman, who is also a prominent investor, expressed his belief that for-profit solutions are more effective in addressing societal issues than philanthropy.

What Happened: Ackman took to X to respond to Gates’ comments about his philanthropic endeavors. He highlighted the significant contributions made by his family’s foundation, the Pershing Square Foundation, and an affiliated DAF, which have made grants exceeding $700 million and possess foundation assets of approximately $1 billion for future grants.

Ackman also emphasized that he is a signatory of the Giving Pledge, a commitment by the world’s wealthiest individuals and families to dedicate the majority of their wealth to philanthropy.

“And unlike Melinda, every dollar of philanthropic gifts I have made, came from money I earned, not resources I married into,” Ackman wrote.

Despite these contributions, Ackman does not agree with Gates’ view that philanthropy is the answer to societal problems. He pointed to Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla Inc., as an example of someone who has made a significant impact on the world through his for-profit enterprises.

Ackman stated that, in his experience, many philanthropic organizations are inefficient and/or ineffective, and that for-profit organizations are more effective in addressing societal problems. He wrote, “For-profit organizations are vastly more effective in addressing societal problems than non-profits.”

As a result, Ackman believes that philanthropy should focus on addressing societal issues for which there is currently no for-profit solution.

Why It Matters: The exchange between Ackman and Melinda Gates is part of a broader debate on the role of billionaires in philanthropy. In June, Musk criticized Melinda Gates’ political activities, suggesting they could negatively impact Western civilization.

In July, Melinda Gates questioned the philanthropic efforts of billionaires like Musk and Ackman, arguing they primarily use their platforms for influence rather than substantial societal contributions.

Additionally, Melinda Gates has been vocal about her parenting philosophies, aligning with other philanthropists like MacKenzie Scott, emphasizing raising children without entitlement.

Moreover, Melinda Gates commented on Warren Buffett‘s decision to form a charity trust managed by his children, viewing it as a natural evolution of his philanthropic approach.

