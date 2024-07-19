Google Unveils Pixel 9 Pro And Teases Foldable Phone Ahead Of August Event

Loading... Loading...

Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google has revealed its upcoming Pixel 9 flagship smartphones before they can be leaked yet again. This time around, the search giant also has a foldable phone in the mix.

What Happened: Google has officially introduced the Pixel 9 Pro, following a string of hands-on videos and comparisons with other recent phones.

Google plans to reveal more about the Pixel 9 lineup, along with its other forthcoming devices, at an event scheduled at Google’s California headquarters on August 13.

In a promotional video, Google offered a brief preview of the Pixel 9 Pro, suggesting that AI and Gemini would be key features of the device. Google’s online store has already begun accepting sign-ups for information about the Pixel 9 Pro and has posted another image of the phone.

Just hours after the Pixel 9 Pro’s reveal, Google also showcased the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. This move ended speculation about the look and name of Google’s next foldable Android phone.

Recent regulatory filings and leaks indicate that Google is preparing to launch four phones soon: the Pixel 9, the Pixel 9 Pro, the Pixel 9 Pro XL, and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Why It Matters: Google's Pixel phones have usually been leaked in detail in the run-up to the eventual launch. Earlier this year, a leak revealed that the company is working on an iPhone-inspired frame design, marking a departure from the traditional design of Google’s Pixel series.

The early unveiling of these devices indicates Google’s strategy to control the narrative around its products, despite the leaks.

Google's Gemini AI will be a significant part of the company's Pixel 9 lineup, as evidenced by the announcements at its developer conference, Google I/O, in May.

Photo courtesy: Google