Trump Says Kim Jong Un Called President Biden 'Stupid,' Praises Russian President, Xi Jinping, And Himself For Being 'Tough' And 'Smart' During Interview With Elon Musk

Donald Trump has revealed that Kim Jong Un, the leader of North Korea, has referred to President Joe Biden as a “stupid man.” Trump also lauded other controversial leaders during a recent interview.

What Happened: In a conversation with Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Trump disclosed Kim’s opinion of Biden. Trump also praised other world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, for being “tough” and “smart.”

“When they [world leaders] see a Kamala or a sleepy Joe, they can't even believe it,” Trump said, taking a jab at his political opponents.

Trump also spoke about his diplomatic relationship with Kim Jong Un, claiming that it helped the U.S. avoid a potential nuclear war with North Korea. He also mentioned that North Korea still sees him as a potential negotiator for their nuclear weapons program.

However, in July, North Korea dismissed former President Trump’s comments about his friendly relationship with leader Kim Jong Un, stating that they “do not care” about his remarks and warning that their nuclear arsenal is ready for any U.S. leader.

Ri Il Kyu, the highest-ranking official to defect from North Korea since 2016, stated that North Korea still views Trump as a negotiable partner regarding its nuclear weapons program. Despite the breakdown of talks between Trump and Kim Jong Un in 2019, Ri told the BBC that North Korea remains hopeful about negotiating with Trump.

See Also: Trump’s Flip On Marijuana Legalization Conflicts With Running Mate JD Vance Who Does Not Share The Sentiment

Why It Matters: The interview between Trump and Musk has garnered significant attention, with over 1.3 million listeners tuning in despite a 44-minute delay caused by an alleged Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) attack. The conversation covered a range of topics, from a failed assassination attempt to immigration and artificial intelligence.

Musk, who once queued for hours to meet former President Barack Obama has publicly shifted his political stance, now supporting Trump despite previously identifying as a moderate Democrat. Musk’s political leanings were highlighted during the interview, where he expressed his support for the former president.

The interview has also sparked reactions from political figures. Kamala Harris‘s campaign criticized Musk for using his platform to promote Trump’s agenda. The Vice President’s team sent out a fundraising email during the interview, accusing Musk of spreading Trump’s “unhinged and hateful agenda.”

Following the interview, Musk extended an invitation to Harris for a discussion on X.

Read Next:

Image Via Shutterstock