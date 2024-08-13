Elon Musk Says He's 'Happy To Host Kamala' On X After Trump Interview: Vice President's Team Says It Was In Service Of 'Self-Obsessed Rich Guys Who Will Sell Out The Middle Class'

Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk has invited Vice President Kamala Harris for a discussion on X following his recent interview with former President Donald Trump.

What Happened: Musk expressed his willingness to host Harris for a conversation on his social media platform, X, formerly Twitter.

“Happy to host Kamala on an X Spaces too,” Musk wrote.

This came after a much-anticipated interview with Trump, where the two influential figures discussed topics like immigration, nuclear power, President Joe Biden‘s administration, foreign policy, the former president’s stance on electric vehicles, and artificial intelligence.

The interview with Trump was delayed by 44 minutes due to a massive what Musk termed as a Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) attack on X, which was subsequently resolved.

Happy to host Kamala on an 𝕏 Spaces too — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 13, 2024

Harris' presidential campaign’s official rapid response page, Kamala HQ, issued an official response to Trump and Musk’s interview, calling it “whatever that was.”

In a statement, Kamala HQ said, “Trump’s entire campaign is in service of people like Elon Musk and himself — self-obsessed rich guys who will sell out the middle class and who cannot run a livestream in the year 2024.”

Our statement on… whatever that was pic.twitter.com/bOZfUu8rbk — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) August 13, 2024

Why It Matters: During the interview, Musk and Trump discussed a wide range of topics, including a failed assassination attempt and Harris’s no-tax-on-tips policy.

The interview drew criticism from Harris’s campaign team. The team sent out a fundraising email to supporters, accusing Musk of using his platform to spread Trump’s “unhinged and hateful agenda.” The email, titled “The two worst people you know are live this evening,” criticized Musk’s decision to host the interview.

Last week, Musk made it clear that his endorsement doesn't imply agreement with all of Trump's actions or statements.

"I think people tend to take, say, an endorsement as, well, I agree with everything that person has ever done their entire life 100% wholeheartedly, and that’s not going to be true of anyone," Musk said.

However, he admired the former president's bravery during an assassination attempt.

